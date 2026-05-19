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Traffic Jams with Bandits on the Run

Traffic Jams with Bandits on the Run

Traffic Jams in The Vault at the Wheeler is a free August concert series presented in partnership with the City of Aspen Transportation Department, intended to help shift your trip and reimagine the late‑afternoon commute. Rather than sitting in traffic on Main St, audiences are invited to step out of their ride – car, bus or bike – and into The Vault for live music, and refreshments.

Wheeler Opera House
Free
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/