Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa
Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa
Skyler Lomahaftewa, a Northern Ute Tribal member and educator at the Aspen Historical Society, will lead a conversation about Ute culture on May 19. The conversation will explore historic and contemporary context at Colorado Mountain College’s Lappala Center in Carbondale from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
CMC Spring Valley
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
CMC Spring Valley
CMC Spring Valley
3000 County Rd 114Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601
970-945-7481