© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa

Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa

Skyler Lomahaftewa, a Northern Ute Tribal member and educator at the Aspen Historical Society, will lead a conversation about Ute culture on May 19. The conversation will explore historic and contemporary context at Colorado Mountain College’s Lappala Center in Carbondale from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

CMC Spring Valley
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CMC Spring Valley
CMC Spring Valley
3000 County Rd 114
Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601
970-945-7481
https://coloradomtn.edu/