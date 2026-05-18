Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa
Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa
Join Skyler Lomahaftewa, a member of the Ute Indian Tribe and Aspen Historical Society Educator, for an informal conversation about the historic and contemporary context of the Ute Indian Tribe, the original inhabitants of the Roaring Fork Valley. This free talk is offered in conjunction with the Aspen Historical Society's Ute Traditions and Culture exhibit at the Aspen Campus June 6-18.
CMC Aspen
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
CMC Aspen