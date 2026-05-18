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Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa

Ute Culture Conversation with Skyler Lomahaftewa

Join Skyler Lomahaftewa, a member of the Ute Indian Tribe and Aspen Historical Society Educator, for an informal conversation about the historic and contemporary context of the Ute Indian Tribe, the original inhabitants of the Roaring Fork Valley. This free talk is offered in conjunction with the Aspen Historical Society's Ute Traditions and Culture exhibit at the Aspen Campus June 6-18.

CMC Aspen
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

CMC Aspen
CMC Aspen
0255 Sage Way
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-7740
https://coloradomtn.edu/