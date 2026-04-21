“Visceral Alchemy” Opening Reception

Tattooers are incredible artists– they are constantly creating. Does their profession inform their personal artwork, or vice versa? Could one exist without the other? This invitational, group exhibition explores that relationship and looks at the fine art side of the tattooing industry. Curated by Sarah Overbeck and Matt Hays.

The opening reception is Friday, May 29, from 5-7 pm with curator and artist introductions at 5:30 pm.

Join the artists for a day of tattooing at The Launchpad! Saturday, May 30 from 11 am-6 pm (first-come, first-served, 18+).