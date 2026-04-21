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“Visceral Alchemy” Opening Reception

“Visceral Alchemy” Opening Reception

Tattooers are incredible artists– they are constantly creating. Does their profession inform their personal artwork, or vice versa? Could one exist without the other? This invitational, group exhibition explores that relationship and looks at the fine art side of the tattooing industry. Curated by Sarah Overbeck and Matt Hays.

The opening reception is Friday, May 29, from 5-7 pm with curator and artist introductions at 5:30 pm.

Join the artists for a day of tattooing at The Launchpad! Saturday, May 30 from 11 am-6 pm (first-come, first-served, 18+).

The Launchpad
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
https://www.carbondalearts.com/
The Launchpad
76 S 4th St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://www.launchpadcarbondale.com/