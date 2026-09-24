Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Heehyun Choi.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Heehyun Choi is a moving image artist and educator based in South Korea and the US. Her practice is grounded on the interest in the physicality and virtuality in projected images, the unseen beings outside the camera frame, and the subjectivity and variability of the act of seeing.