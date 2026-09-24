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Visiting Artist Heehyun Choi

Visiting Artist Heehyun Choi

Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Heehyun Choi.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Heehyun Choi is a moving image artist and educator based in South Korea and the US. Her practice is grounded on the interest in the physicality and virtuality in projected images, the unseen beings outside the camera frame, and the subjectivity and variability of the act of seeing.

Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/