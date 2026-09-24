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Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu

Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu

Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Serban Ionescu (b. 1984) was born in Romania and moved to New York City at ten years old. He currently lives and works between Paris and New York. Ionescu’s multidisciplinary practice spans sculpture, painting, drawing, and architecture.

Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/