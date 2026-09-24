Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Serban Ionescu (b. 1984) was born in Romania and moved to New York City at ten years old. He currently lives and works between Paris and New York. Ionescu’s multidisciplinary practice spans sculpture, painting, drawing, and architecture.