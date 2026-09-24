Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu
Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu
Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Serban Ionescu.
Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.
Serban Ionescu (b. 1984) was born in Romania and moved to New York City at ten years old. He currently lives and works between Paris and New York. Ionescu’s multidisciplinary practice spans sculpture, painting, drawing, and architecture.
Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org