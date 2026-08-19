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Witness with Tamir Kalifa

Witness with Tamir Kalifa

Anderson Ranch Arts Center presents Witness: An Evening of Photography, Storytelling and Song with Tamir Kalifa on Tuesday, August 25th at 7 PM. This artist brings together powerful documentary photography, live music, and personal storytelling in an intimate multimedia performance.

An independent photojournalist and musician based in Austin, Texas, Kalifa invites audiences behind the headlines and into the human stories of migration, survival, loss, and hope. Through live projections of his photographs and original songs, Witness explores the experiences that have shaped his work and offers a deeply personal perspective on the people and communities he has documented.

Kalifa’s photography has been published in The New York Times, Texas Monthly, NPR and other leading outlets. His documentation of families in Uvalde following the Robb Elementary School shooting received recognition from the Chris Hondros Fund and the American Mosaic Journalism Prize. He is also a longtime musician and former member of Austin orchestral indie-rock ensemble Mother Falcon.

Anderson Ranch
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/