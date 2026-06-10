Slope and Hatch’s new location at The Collective in Snowmass Village is opening for its first summer season Thursday at noon. That same day, The Collective will host a World Cup watch party as the competition begins with a matchup between Mexico and South Africa. The watch party will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The Collective will host a second watch party on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. for a USA and Uruguay matchup.