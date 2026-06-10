World Cup Watch Party
World Cup Watch Party
Slope and Hatch’s new location at The Collective in Snowmass Village is opening for its first summer season Thursday at noon. That same day, The Collective will host a World Cup watch party as the competition begins with a matchup between Mexico and South Africa. The watch party will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The Collective will host a second watch party on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. for a USA and Uruguay matchup.
The Collective Snowmass
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Collective Snowmass
The Collective Snowmass
49 Wood RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615