© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zombie Forest Quest

Zombie Forest Quest

Join ACES and Kairos Futura on May 30th for the Zombie Forest Quest—a community mission to protect Aspen Mountain’s Douglas fir trees from a beetle outbreak. Volunteers will deploy pheromone "bubble caps" to safeguard 5,000 trees in a single day, followed by a celebration with food, a DJ, and a bonfire. No experience needed, just bring your hiking boots and a spirit of adventure to help save our local canopy!

Midnight Mine Road
Free
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
Midnight Mine Road
Midnight Mine Road
Aspen, Colorado 81611