Join ACES and Kairos Futura on May 30th for the Zombie Forest Quest—a community mission to protect Aspen Mountain’s Douglas fir trees from a beetle outbreak. Volunteers will deploy pheromone "bubble caps" to safeguard 5,000 trees in a single day, followed by a celebration with food, a DJ, and a bonfire. No experience needed, just bring your hiking boots and a spirit of adventure to help save our local canopy!