Zombie Forest Quest
Zombie Forest Quest
Join ACES and Kairos Futura on May 30th for the Zombie Forest Quest—a community mission to protect Aspen Mountain’s Douglas fir trees from a beetle outbreak. Volunteers will deploy pheromone "bubble caps" to safeguard 5,000 trees in a single day, followed by a celebration with food, a DJ, and a bonfire. No experience needed, just bring your hiking boots and a spirit of adventure to help save our local canopy!
Midnight Mine Road
Free
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
Midnight Mine Road
Midnight Mine RoadAspen, Colorado 81611