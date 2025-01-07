Snowmass a step closer to new affordable housing

Nearly a year after the Snowmass Center went on the market, the Snowmass Village Town Council took its first steps in acquiring a portion of the land to build affordable housing Monday night.

The town council approved a minor planned unit development amendment to the Snowmass Center redevelopment, the first step in the town’s acquisition of 3 acres behind the Snowmass Center parcel. A $12.5 million contract the town council approved in April to purchase the property required Eastwood Snowmass, owner of the Snowmass Center, to present an updated commercial development that is developed separately from the residential parcel. The purchase will not be finalized until the minor PUD amendment is approved on second reading later this month.

“This gave us the opportunity to look at the rejuvenation of the center with a different plan,” said Jordan Sarick, president of Eastwood Snowmass. “I truly believe that this is a plan and a project that is a win-win for all parties.”

The town council previously approved a PUD for the Snowmass Center in 2020. The new plan the town council approved on first reading Monday includes relocation of the transit center to accommodate future residential units behind the Snowmass Center and at the adjacent Draw site.

It also includes an updated community gathering space that town council members pushed for during a December meeting when they began review of the minor PUD amendment.

The updated plans include an atrium, a rooftop gathering space and a centrally located community space designed for year-round use and to work with neighboring businesses. Darla Callaway, a principal with Design Workshop, said Design Workshop collaborated with Clark’s Market to develop adequate plans for the community spaces.

Some council members encouraged the design team to prioritize indoor community gathering spaces to give residents a place to congregate in the winter months.

“We have had lots of times when we’ve asked our community, what is it that Snowmass lacks, and a community meeting space comes up time and again,” said Councilwoman Susan Marolt.

The town council approved the amendment with several conditions, including making sure the new development will allow flexibility for future tenants, especially food and beverage tenants.

Callaway said it’s likely that current Snowmass Center tenants — like Sundance Liquor and Gifts, Taster’s Pizza and the Daly Diner — “will end up in the Snowmass Center in the future.” Taster’s and the Daly Diner would likely move into a new space.

As part of the contract agreement, those tenants would be offered a 10-year renewal on top of their current lease terms, Callaway said. With a 10-year renewal option, Clark’s could extend its lease to 2054, Sundance could extend its lease to 2044 and Taster’s and the Daly Diner could extend to 2041.

The proposal also included two-way traffic with 90-degree parking throughout the Snowmass Center parking lot. Currently, the road closest to the Snowmass Center is one way and the entire lot has angled parking.

Councilwoman Britta Gustafson expressed safety concerns with a two-way road, and requested speed bumps to address speeding concerns. Callaway said a one-way road with the two-lane width required for fire access would encourage speeding.

Councilman Tom Fridstein requested testing a two-lane road but allowing the town to change to a one-way road if a two-lane option proved unsafe. The council approved the amendment with that condition, but Gustafson disagreed with the idea of testing the traffic pattern’s safety.

“It’s a condition that’s set up for disaster and I don’t want to put the community at risk of having an experimental accident happen,” Gustafson said.

The town council approved the amendment unanimously. Mayor Alyssa Shenk recused herself from the discussion because her husband’s law firm represents the applicant.

Council will review the application further during a second reading later this month.