Lucy Peterson is a staff writer for the Aspen Daily News, where she covers the city of Aspen, the Aspen School District, and more. Peterson joined the Aspen Public Radio newsroom in December as part of a collaboration the station launched in 2024 with the Aspen Daily News to bring more local government coverage to Aspen Public Radio’s listening audience.

Peterson was born and raised in Denver. She moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where she studied journalism, political science, and French at the University of Kansas. While in college, she worked for her school newspaper, the University Daily Kansan, interned at BusinessDen as a Dow Jones News Fund business reporting intern, and covered the Kansas Statehouse as a reporting intern for the Kansas City Star. She moved to Aspen to work for The Aspen Times before joining the team at the Aspen Daily News.

She’s come to Aspen every summer for as long as she can remember to camp, but fell in love with skiing during her first winter in the Roaring Fork Valley.