Arizona residents are among the least generous in the U.S., study shows

According to a new study, Arizona residents are among the least generous in the country, while some nearby states are among the most generous.

The WalletHub study looked at two categories: charitable giving and volunteering and service.

Wyoming came out on top. Residents there spend an average of around 29 hours per year volunteering, the fifth-most in the country. They also donate nearly 4% of their income, the highest percentage in the country.

Utah came in second, residents there volunteer 46 hours per capita annually, the most in the country.

Sixteen percent of Maryland residents donate money to charity, the third most in the U.S.

Arizona came in 43rd overall and ranked next to last at 49th in the charitable giving category. Arizonans scored better in the volunteer and service category coming in 31st in that grouping.

Copyright 2025 KJZZ News