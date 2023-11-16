Local schools enrolling new unhoused arrivals, coordinating other support

Since Nov. 10, at least five children have joined a group of about 100 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia who couldn’t find work or shelter in Denver.

Some of the families have received a few free nights in hotels in Glenwood Springs, while the other migrants are currently sheltering at Carbondale’s Third Street Center or camping near the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 133.

The director of the Roaring Fork School District’s Family Resource Center, Kelly Medina, said their office is working this week to enroll two families with school-aged children from the unhoused group in Carbondale. But they’re also enrolling one unaccompanied minor who is not affiliated with the group. That’s on top of the 105 students currently enrolled in the district who are also experiencing homelessness.

Amanda Vaughn, Garfield RE-2 School District’s Family Resource Center coordinator, said they have seen an influx of new students in the school district since the beginning of the school year, and she’s seen a “huge increase” in families with unstable housing situations.

School districts are legally required to enroll unhoused students into school immediately, even if the child does not have the records normally required. But to house students and families, many districts work with community partners to find shelter.

Kelly Medina is the director of the district’s Family Resource Center.

“And so this isn't a new issue,” Medina said. “It's getting harder and harder in the valley to find housing. … It's an issue that's bigger than the school district. It's going to take the whole community to be able to figure out housing solutions that support all of their families here.”

In a phone call with Aspen Public Radio, Vaughn said RE-2 also relies on community partners in the Newcastle, Silt, and Rifle areas to help provide resources to unhoused families. That includes organizations like Catholic Charities, The River Center, and Salvation Army.

“When families come to us who don’t have housing, we are walking with these families and helping advocate for them and helping them plan,” Vaughn said. “It’s not a lack of funding. It’s a lack of housing and room in shelters.”

The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) acknowledges that beyond federal mandates, school districts can do more than enroll unhoused students in class.

Joanna Bruno is the CDE’s director of teaching and learning. In an interview with Aspen Public Radio, Bruno said the most important thing to do is to meet with families individually to assess their needs.

“Talk with the families, talk with the students to see how old they are, what form of schooling they might have had, because not all newcomers or immigrants are the same,” Bruno said. “Some might have formal schooling that were just in school … They have different needs than those that haven't had formal schooling before.”

Bruno also recommended local jurisdictions reach out to the Colorado Refugee Services Program for additional assistance.

At this time, RFSD offers health services and helps families apply for public benefits. They also offer limited rent and utility assistance, as well as food and transportation support.

RE-2 provides mental health support, clothing, laundry and shower facilities, as well as shelf-stable food.

Both districts have bilingual and bicultural liaisons on staff to work with families directly and help them get settled into classes and connect them to local nonprofits.