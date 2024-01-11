-
Irene Wittrock reflects on the enormous, but rewarding task of managing Carbondale’s temporary migrant shelterEvery day for the last two months, Rifle resident Irene Wittrock has been working with local nonprofit Voces Unidas at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, seeing to the needs of new arrivals in the town’s only temporary shelter.
‘At least I’m not alone in this battle’: Edwin Jiménez finds camaraderie in the Roaring Fork Valley after traveling from VenezuelaIn the final installment of a three-part series, Edwin Jiménez talks about caring for his sick family in Venezuela and looking for better economic opportunities in the U.S. Jiménez is part of a group of over a hundred migrants who arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley in the fall of 2023.
‘They are the kids that God gave me’: Libia Guzmán finds family in the U.S. after long journey from VenezuelaIn the second of a three-part series, Libia Guzmán talks about traveling to the U.S., where she’s helping her girlfriend care for three children. Guzmán is part of a group of over a hundred migrants who arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley in the fall of 2023.
'It’s not easy to leave your roots': Asdrúbal Alvarado seeks better opportunities for himself in the U.S. and his family in VenezuelaIn the first of a three-part series, Asdrúbal Alvarado talks about leaving his home and family in Venezuela and making the long journey to Carbondale. He’s part of a group of over a hundred migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who have arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley in recent months.
The town has been awarded $223,880 in state emergency funding it requested for winter shelter and other efforts to support over 100 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who arrived in the valley over the past few months.
Spanish-speaking attorneys at Thursday’s presentation outlined the application process for temporary protected status (TPS). The designation provides work permits and some protection from deportation, but backlogs and the price of legal support can make TPS difficult to obtain.
A small bedroom community for Colorado ski resorts recently discovered dozens of Venezuelan migrants living in cars under a bridge. Helping them is straining local resources.
The emergency migrant shelter in Carbondale has been at capacity for a week. Advocates and some town officials are calling on regional governments, emergency teams and social service nonprofits to coordinate a more cohesive response.
Community members in Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley have been rallying around a group of migrants who arrived in recent weeks. The majority of them are from Venezuela and they're being helped by local community groups and individuals as they apply for work permits and temporary protected status.
School districts are trying to support the new students and their families, despite a lack of shelter space. Some of the students are part of a group of roughly 100 migrants who recently arrived in Carbondale from Venezuela and Colombia looking for work and shelter.