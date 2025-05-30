CPW kills wolf predating on livestock in Pitkin County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) lethally removed gray wolf 2405, a member of the Copper Creek Pack, on the evening of Thursday, May 29 in Pitkin County, according to a press release from the agency.

CPW determined livestock producers experienced chronic wolf depredation despite implementing all reasonable non-lethal deterrence measures and removing any attractants capable of luring wolves.

“Chronic depredation” is defined as three or more depredation events (confirmed based on a preponderance of evidence) caused by the same wolf, wolves or pack within a 30-day period, provided there is clear and convincing evidence for at least one of the depredation events.

According to local ranchers and a press release from Colorado Cattlemen’s Association on May 27, the ranches that experienced the depredation incidents were Lost Marbles Ranch, McCabe Ranch and Crystal River Ranch.

The lethal action came after the agency confirmed four depredation events between May 17-25, including three by clear and convincing evidence. CPW will be monitoring the Copper Creek Pack to determine whether the lethal removal changes the pack’s behavior.

“The decision to take lethal management action was very difficult,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis in the release. “Our wildlife biologists and officers constructed a timeline of recent events that shows the depredation behavior met the conditions for chronic depredation that were defined earlier this year. We have great respect for these animals and take the removal of a wolf very seriously. Removal of problem animals is unfortunate and rare, but consistent with the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.”

Davis said CPW remains committed to wolf restoration and to the state’s livestock producers and will work to keep lines of communication open.

“The producers in this area have been working constructively with CPW on deployment of multiple non-lethal conflict mitigation efforts. The intent of this management action is to discourage other pack members from unnaturally shifting to livestock as their primary source of food,” Davis said. “This action will help ensure that wolves and packs that are targeting natural prey serve as the foundation for a sustainable population. Most of the wolves in the state are sticking to natural food sources and avoiding livestock conflicts.”

Ginny Harrington, membership chairman of the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association whose husband manages Crystal River Ranch, said the news is a tragedy for all involved.

“None of us are celebrating,” she told Aspen Daily News. “All of the ranchers did whatever non-lethal deterrents the site assessments said. We worked hard to do that and we didn’t want to lose animals.”

She stressed that this outcome is why CPW should consider slowing down and/or pausing the wolf reintroduction. It would benefit producers, the wolves and advocates to better learn from what’s already transpired over the last year and a half.