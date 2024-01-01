Josie Taris is a staff writer for the Aspen Daily News, covering Pitkin County, the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, public lands, midvalley communities, and more. She joined the Aspen Public Radio newsroom as part of a 2024 collaboration the station launched with the Aspen Daily News to bring more local government coverage to Aspen Public Radio’s listening audience.

Taris came into her current role after reporting for The Aspen Times. Before arriving in Colorado, she worked for North Carolina Public Radio producing for the daily live news talk show, The State of Things, alongside general assignment reporting. Taris was also part of the original production team for the award-winning podcast Embodied, which covers sex, relationships, and health.

Fayetteville, North Carolina is her hometown (Army brat!) and she studied journalism at Northwestern University. When not working, she likes to hike, cook, and snuggle with her cat.