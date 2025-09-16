A Pitkin County commissioner wants to replace Maroon Bells shuttles with electric vehicles

Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman organized an electric shuttle ride to the Maroon Bells last week.

Poschman said Thursday’s trip on the GreenPower Motor Company passenger van demonstrates that EVs could replace diesel-powered RFTA buses currently used for the route.

Decarbonizing and electrifying transportation, mobility and housing is one of Poschman’s political goals.

“I've realized that you don't want to be on the absolute bleeding edge of technology,” Poschman said. “What we did today is not brand new stuff; this is an electric vehicle platform that’s been around a while.”

The iconic Maroon Bells are considered two of the most photographed mountains in North America with hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Pitkin County launched a shuttle system in 1977 to limit the environmental impacts of car pollution.

Poschman said foliage along the road has noticeably recovered in the years since.

“If you drive the Maroon Bells now, you will see very, very healthy foliage along the sides of the road,” Poschman said. “To the point now where they have to trim it more often.”

Dozens of daily bus trips, however, still contribute to climate change and worsen air quality, so Poschman thinks EVs are the next logical step.

The shuttle used on Thursday was substantially smaller than RFTA buses, so this model would require more frequent trips. But with 150 miles of range, Poschman said charging shouldn’t be a problem.

“It's completely doable, whether or not it's affordable yet or practical,” Poschman said. “It may take a few years to sort out, but we're looking at it, and I think we have proof of concept now.”

In the meantime, Poschman thinks hotels and airports could easily replace their existing shuttles with EVs.

He said there aren’t many hotels in Pitkin County, but he encouraged his fellow elected officials to consider incentivizing that switch.