© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Pitkin County commissioner wants to replace Maroon Bells shuttles with electric vehicles

Aspen Public Radio | By Michael Fanelli
Published September 16, 2025 at 8:00 PM MDT
A man in a button-down shirt and straw hat walks away from a white shuttle van, parked in a lot surrounded by green trees, with mountains in the distance. The van has a small sign on the side that reads "Pitkin County"
Michael Fanelli
/
Aspen Public Radio
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman exits an electric-powered passenger van from GreenPower Motor Company near the Maroon Bells scenic area on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The “Pitkin County” magnet fixed on the side of the van was just for show, but Poschman hopes vehicles like this can become a permanent county fixture.

Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman organized an electric shuttle ride to the Maroon Bells last week.

Poschman said Thursday’s trip on the GreenPower Motor Company passenger van demonstrates that EVs could replace diesel-powered RFTA buses currently used for the route.

Decarbonizing and electrifying transportation, mobility and housing is one of Poschman’s political goals.

“I've realized that you don't want to be on the absolute bleeding edge of technology,” Poschman said. “What we did today is not brand new stuff; this is an electric vehicle platform that’s been around a while.”

The iconic Maroon Bells are considered two of the most photographed mountains in North America with hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Pitkin County launched a shuttle system in 1977 to limit the environmental impacts of car pollution.

Poschman said foliage along the road has noticeably recovered in the years since.

“If you drive the Maroon Bells now, you will see very, very healthy foliage along the sides of the road,” Poschman said. “To the point now where they have to trim it more often.”

Dozens of daily bus trips, however, still contribute to climate change and worsen air quality, so Poschman thinks EVs are the next logical step.

The shuttle used on Thursday was substantially smaller than RFTA buses, so this model would require more frequent trips. But with 150 miles of range, Poschman said charging shouldn’t be a problem.

“It's completely doable, whether or not it's affordable yet or practical,” Poschman said. “It may take a few years to sort out, but we're looking at it, and I think we have proof of concept now.”

In the meantime, Poschman thinks hotels and airports could easily replace their existing shuttles with EVs.

He said there aren’t many hotels in Pitkin County, but he encouraged his fellow elected officials to consider incentivizing that switch.
Tags
Climate & Environment Local News
Michael Fanelli
Michael is a reporter for Aspen Public Radio’s Climate Desk. He moved to the valley in June 2025, after spending three years living and reporting in Alaska. In Anchorage, he hosted the statewide morning news and reported on a variety of economic stories, often with a climate focus. He was most recently the news director of KRBD in Ketchikan.
See stories by Michael Fanelli