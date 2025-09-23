A new challenge entices Aspen businesses to save water, and offers money to do it

A new city program is using the spirit of competition to encourage Aspen businesses to save water.

The Commercial Water Efficiency Challenge began on Sept. 15 and is set to run for one calendar year.

Megan Killer works on conservation for the city of Aspen’s water utility. She said the Water Department has focused on reducing outdoor water use in recent years, but that there’s also room for improvement in the commercial sector. Businesses use about 20% of the city’s treated water.

“We wanted to create a program that supported our businesses in reducing their indoor water use and create a fun way for them to do it,” Killer said.

Any business that gets water from the city is eligible to join.

Participating businesses will earn points for steps they take to save water, such as making an efficiency pledge or allowing the city to assess their buildings for leaks and water upgrade opportunities.

Killer said creativity is encouraged, and businesses can come up with their own conservation ideas as well.

But there’s also money on the table.

Businesses can receive up to $7,500 for upgrading old appliances like dishwashers or ice makers to newer, more water-efficient models. Some of the funding comes from a grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, which is partnering with the city on the challenge.

Killer said water conservation is top of mind in Aspen, where during peak times, the city’s reservoir empties on a daily cycle.

“We're in a pretty severe drought in Pitkin County generally, but more so in the city of Aspen,” Killer said. “Water restrictions have been put into place because we have less water. It was really hot this summer, really dry, and so our reservoir has been a little lower than normal.”

As of Sept. 1, the city is in a stage 2 water shortage , which mandates several water conservation rules, including restrictions on residential outdoor irrigation. Single-family households are also prohibited from refiling their swimming pools.

The water efficiency challenge runs through September 2026, and businesses can join at any time until then.

Killer said there will be an award ceremony next fall with a few different categories, but she said it’s really about helping businesses make lasting change.

“We're trying to help businesses build sustainable water practices into their day-to-day,” Killer said. “So we really are going to be there for the businesses that participate.”