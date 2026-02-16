Garfield County approves downsized contribution to clean energy program

Since 2010, Garfield Clean Energy estimates it has helped county residents, businesses and government facilities save more than $2 million on energy bills and stimulated $17 million in new investment.

The government collaborative is a partnership between Garfield County and all six municipalities within it. Colorado Mountain College and RFTA are also members, with Holy Cross Energy and Garfield County Public Libraries as affiliates.

Garfield County commissioners approved $150,000 for the program last week — less than half the amount the county contributed in 2025.

Garfield County implemented a hiring freeze in July in response to a projected $9 million budget shortfall, due largely to a dip in oil and gas revenues. The county ultimately decided to draw about $10.5 million out of its healthy reserve balance to fund the government, but is continuing the hiring freeze through the end of the year.

Discretionary grants like Garfield Clean Energy’s was another area that saw cuts.

In response, several of the other program members increased their contributions to help cover the gap. But Garfield Clean Energy’s total budget for the coming year is still almost 30% smaller than in 2025.

The governments in the collaborative contract with CLEER , a regional nonprofit providing clean energy consulting, to develop and deliver the program’s services.

“CLEER is reaching out to donors and foundations to supplement the current GCE budget to allow for the same level of services as in previous years, and GCE is applying for a state grant,” CLEER’s executive director Alice Laird said in an emailed statement.

While presenting the Garfield Clean Energy budget request to county commissioners last week, CLEER associate director Morgan Hill highlighted its value.

She said its flagship program, called ReEnergize, is a one-stop shop for residents looking for assistance with home upgrades.

According to Hill, anyone making less than 150% of the area median income is eligible for a home assessment plus up to $4,000 in rebates.

“A lot of times, it's those low-hanging fruit, biggest bang for your buck measures like insulation and air sealing,” Hill said. “But the funds of the program can also go towards things like a heat pump rebate and other upgrades.”

Hill said all county residents can take advantage of GCE’s free energy coaching, to receive advice on the financial resources available, the appliances to buy or the contractors to work with.

“When we save people money on their energy bills, it frees up money to spend on other things to boost the economy,” Hill said.