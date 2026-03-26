Buttermilk Mountain closes early due to climate change-caused warm temperatures

Buttermilk Mountain closed for the season on Wednesday, and record high temperatures that melted the snowpack are to blame.

Aspen Snowmass said in a daily snow report from March 26 that the early melt-out drove Buttermilk Ski Patrol’s decision to close.

Experts have attributed last week’s heat wave to climate change. Many areas in the western U.S. saw temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal, they told Aspen Public Radio.

“We’re seeing temperatures that are more typical of June or July across pretty much the western half of the country,” said Kristina Dagl, vice president of science at Climate Central.

Aspen hit a record 75 degrees on Friday, compared to its daily March average of 47 degrees. A study released that same day found the heat wave would have been “virtually impossible” without human-induced climate change.

In an interview with Aspen Public Radio earlier this month, Aspen One’s Senior Vice President of Sustainability Chris Miller said in a changing climate, a key part of the company’s strategy is to use its influence as a major employer in Colorado to advocate for addressing the systemic nature of climate change.

“That looks like being advocates for policies that speed the transition to a renewable energy future, that provide pathways for electric vehicles, that, in essence, get us off of fossil fuels,” he said.

As for climate adaptation on the mountain, Miller said Aspen Skiing Company will invest in snowmaking innovations and grooming.

“I think the optimism here is that we have the tools we need to solve the climate crisis,” he said. “Our job as citizens, as members of this community, who love this mountain and who love to ski, and for those of us who work at the company, is to continue to press to accelerate this transition, right? It's not like we need new technology.”

Buttermilk Mountain was originally scheduled to close on April 5. The annual Bacon Day closing celebration has also been cancelled.

The skiing company said in a statement that it will keep its other three mountains open “as long as we can.” Snowmass Ski Area and Aspen Highlands are scheduled to close April 12. Aspen Mountain is scheduled for April 19.

Snowmass’ closing day celebration will be on April 11, Highlands’ will be on April 12 and Aspen’s will be on April 19.

Aspen Snowmass did not respond to an interview request and declined to provide additional comments by the time of publication.

The last week was underscored by a winter of dry and warm conditions.

According to previous Aspen Public Radio reporting, in recent history there have been similar snow droughts, like ones in the early 1980s and 2000s.

Experts say the 1976 to 1977 season is the closest to what the 2026 to 2027 season saw, which significantly impacted the ski industry. To make up for this, ski resorts may secure more water rights or push for more summertime operations to recoup economic losses.

In a press release, Aspen Skiing Company reflected on the season, and the guests, athletes and local community that showed up this winter.

“We’re grateful for another amazing season at Buttermilk — from those getting in their first turns at Panda Peak to hosting successful, world-class events like the second annual Snow League and the 25th year of X Games Aspen.”