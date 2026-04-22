Colorado gets closer to funding wildlife crossings, while Roaring Fork projects gain traction

First thing Monday morning, Roaring Fork Safe Passages took to the skies on an EcoFlight to get an aerial view of some of the region’s wildlife corridors.

The nonprofit received $200,000, approved by Pitkin County commissioners earlier this month, to fund a wildlife-crossing feasibility study on two of their five proposed projects. The county’s money will match $200,000 already raised by the nonprofit, bringing the total to $400,000.

In the last decade, there have been over 300 wildlife-vehicle collisions on Highway 82 between the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport and Aspen Village — 107 of them involved elk.

But Roaring Fork Safe Passages did not see any elk during their EcoFlight this week. Executive Director Cecily DeAngelo said most of them likely moved to higher ground by the time the group took off. She added that these large ungulates may be faring better this winter with warmer temperatures and less snow.

“A good winter to us is a really cold one with a lot of snow,” she said. “But extended winters tend to kill off elk populations. So, I'm actually optimistic that this might have benefited them.”

Before Roaring Fork Safe Passages begins its study, staff will meet with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation to determine which engineering group is best suited to study the proposed Sky Mountain and Brush Creek crossings.

State movement

Colorado’s Wildlife Collision Prevention Act is also making its way to the state house floor this week.

It passed the House Finance Committee on Monday.

If passed, the bill would fund projects that prevent wildlife collisions by creating an optional $5 collision-prevention fee during annual vehicle registration.

That steady funding for wildlife crossing infrastructure could go to the construction of overpasses, underpasses and fencing starting in 2027.

However, DeAngelo said the bill still needs to clear one more hurdle.

“I wouldn't say those funds will necessarily come directly to Roaring Fork Safe Passages, but there will be more money flowing toward this issue,” she said. “There’s such a large number of wildlife crossings we need across the state that it will inevitably help organizations like ours.”

The act passed the House Finance Committee by a vote of 8-2. Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillion, was one of the yes votes.

“The success of the Kremmling wildlife crossing has made it clear that wildlife crossings help prevent dangerous accidents,” McCluskie said in a news release sent out on Monday.

The Kremmling overpass reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by over 90%, according to The Summit Daily .

“Wildlife collisions are common on the Western Slope, which not only makes road travel risky, but also drives up car insurance costs and impacts Colorado’s ecosystem.”