Aspen mayoral candidates offer differing views on affordability, climate change and other issues

Ballots for the City of Aspen’s March 7 election will start arriving in mailboxes this week.

Voters will be choosing between two candidates running for mayor and three candidates running for two seats on city council.

In the mayoral race, candidate Tracy Sutton is running against incumbent Torre for a two-year term.

Sutton, who has lived in the valley for over three decades, is a local real estate agent and the president of Aspen Signature Vacation Rentals.

Torre, who first came to Aspen in the 1990s, was on city council for eight years before he was first elected mayor in 2019.

He’s term-limited and is running for his third and final, two-year term as mayor — though he could take a pause and run again in the future.

Aspen Public Radio recently spoke with both candidates about a range of issues facing the community, including the cost of living, the entrance to Aspen and climate change.

You can listen to both interviews below.

Mayor Torre Interview Listen • 13:02