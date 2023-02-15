© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Government

Aspen mayoral candidates offer differing views on affordability, climate change and other issues

Aspen Public Radio | By Eleanor Bennett
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST
AspenMayorRaceTorreSuttonheadshots.jpg
Courtesy Photo
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton, right, is challenging incumbent mayor Torre in the election on March 7. Ballots for the mayoral and city council races started going out to voters this week and can be dropped off at the ballot box outside city hall.

Ballots for the City of Aspen’s March 7 election will start arriving in mailboxes this week.

Voters will be choosing between two candidates running for mayor and three candidates running for two seats on city council.

In the mayoral race, candidate Tracy Sutton is running against incumbent Torre for a two-year term.

Sutton, who has lived in the valley for over three decades, is a local real estate agent and the president of Aspen Signature Vacation Rentals.

Torre, who first came to Aspen in the 1990s, was on city council for eight years before he was first elected mayor in 2019.

He’s term-limited and is running for his third and final, two-year term as mayor — though he could take a pause and run again in the future.

Aspen Public Radio recently spoke with both candidates about a range of issues facing the community, including the cost of living, the entrance to Aspen and climate change.

You can listen to both interviews below.

Mayor Torre Interview
Tracy Sutton Interview

Eleanor Bennett
Eleanor is an award-winning journalist and "Morning Edition" anchor. Eleanor has reported on a wide range of topics in her community, including the impacts of federal immigration policies on local DACA recipients, the Valley’s COVID-19 eviction and housing crisis, and hungry goats fighting climate change across the West through targeted grazing. Connecting with people from all walks of life and creating empathic spaces for them to tell their stories fuels her work.
