© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Rachel Richards passes the torch after three decades in public office

Aspen Public Radio | By Eleanor Bennett
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM MDT
Rachel Richards last Aspen City Council meeting.JPG
Eleanor Bennett
/
Aspen Public Radio
Rachel Richards expresses gratitude to her fellow councilors and community members at her last city council meeting in Aspen on Tuesday night. Over the course of her career, Richards served four terms as an Aspen city councilor, one term as mayor, and three terms as a Pitkin County commissioner.

Rachel Richards attended her last Aspen City Council meeting Tuesday night after three decades in public office in Aspen and Pitkin County.

“I feel a certain amount of relief when you look at the many crushing issues around us that the community needs to deal with,” she said. “On the other hand, I’m really going to miss being a part of those conversations and decisions.”

Richards was 29-years-old when she first ran for city council in 1991 with the support of Eve Homeyer, Aspen’s first woman mayor.

“I had begun getting involved in local issues,” she said. “I also had my son and once you have a child you really think a lot more about what’s going to be their future.”

Richards went on to serve four terms as a city councilor, one term as mayor of Aspen, and three terms as a Pitkin County commissioner.

In all, Richards won eight local elections.

Richards said her time in public office has been challenging and deeply rewarding from her first ballot issue campaign to her involvement in expanding The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA).

She recalled fondly her effort to preserve the old Red Brick and Yellow Brick school buildings for arts, recreation and childcare.

“All these things that we’ve put in place are not to be taken for granted,” she said. “I always use the Red Brick example that good things don’t happen by accident, they happen through a lot of hard work and perseverance and that’s what it’s going to take to save the best of what’s in Aspen now.”

Richards is also proud of her participation in regional efforts to help protect public lands, curb carbon emissions and create a statewide water plan.

In an interview with Aspen Public Radio on her last day in office, Richards reflected back on her career and shared her hopes for the future.

You can listen to the conversation above.

Tags
Government Local NewsHomepage
Eleanor Bennett
Eleanor is an award-winning journalist and "Morning Edition" anchor. Eleanor has reported on a wide range of topics in her community, including the impacts of federal immigration policies on local DACA recipients, the Valley’s COVID-19 eviction and housing crisis, and hungry goats fighting climate change across the West through targeted grazing. Connecting with people from all walks of life and creating empathic spaces for them to tell their stories fuels her work.
See stories by Eleanor Bennett