Mike Johnston claims victory in Denver mayoral race

This story was updated at 12:16pm on Wednesday, June 7.

Democrat Mike Johnston will be the next mayor of Denver after defeating opponent Kelly Brough in Tuesday’s run-off election by an almost ten point margin. Brough conceded the race just after 10:00pm, with Johnston ahead by about 11,000 votes.

“In Denver we have the drive to dream something different, which is to believe we can build a different kind of city,” Johnston said in his victory speech. “We can build a city that is big enough to keep all of us safe, to house all of us, to support all of us. That is our dream of Denver.”

Johnston claimed victory in front of a few hundred supporters at Union Station in downtown Denver.

“If you look at the people who are here tonight, this is a very diverse group,” former Denver mayor Federico Peña said at the event. “Everyone's very excited. I think people were pleased to support him.”

The run-off saw about a 36% voter turnout as of early Wednesday, but that’s could increase as votes continue to be counted. Turnout in the initial round of voting reached about 39%. The results of the election are unofficial until they are certified on June 20.

Although Johnston, a former state senator and school principal, is considered a centrist, he was able to line up endorsements from housing and reproductive health advocates, labor unions and progressive politicians.

“When I think about things that matter the most to me, like homelessness and mass incarceration, the creative community, who we are as a city, Mike wants to lift all that up and make sure that everyone has a chance,” former mayoral candidate and state Rep. Leslie Herod, who endorsed Johnston, said.

Outside money played a significant role in the race. Brough attacked Johnston in the final days of the race for his links to wealthy, out-of-state donors like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Johnston fired back, criticizing her connections to corporate interests.

Independent groups spent almost $5 million to support Johnston with TV ads and mailers while those supporting Brough spent upwards of $1.5 million. The two run-off candidates also raised more money

Brough, who used to lead the Denver Chamber of Commerce, was backed by law enforcement, the business community and centrist elected officials. She also served as chief of staff to former mayor John Hickenlooper.

