Government

Latest Aspen airport vote stirs up concerns about climate change, noise and growth

Aspen Public Radio | By Eleanor Bennett
Published July 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM MDT
Private jets line up at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport on July 17, 2023. The Pitkin County commissioners’ latest airport vote last week stirred up decades of debate over the future of the airport.
Eleanor Bennett
/
Aspen Public Radio
Private jets line up at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport on July 17, 2023. The Pitkin County commissioners’ latest airport vote last week stirred up decades of debate over the future of the airport.

The Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners narrowly voted 3-2 last week to authorize a new forecast for how many passengers and what types of planes will likely fly in and out of Aspen in the future.

The forecast will now be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to be included in the county’s long-term plans to expand the airport.

Aspen Public Radio’s All Things Considered anchor Halle Zander talked with reporter Eleanor Bennett to learn more about the county’s plans and how the latest vote might impact things like carbon emissions, noise and growth.

Editor’s Note: Eleanor Bennett’s father was the chair of the Airport Vision Committee in 2019 and 2020.

