Aspen Public Radio’s 2024 Election Guide

Editor’s note: Aspen Public Radio will continue to update this voter guide through the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

How To Vote

GoVoteColorado.gov is the state’s main landing page. You can register to vote for the first time, check your voter registration, and view your sample ballot. If you’ve moved, you can change your address to make sure you receive your ballot. And once you’ve voted, you can also track your mail-in ballot’s status.

You can find more information about how to vote in specific upcoming elections through your local government’s website.



Key Dates

If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must update your registration at least eight days before an election. If you plan to vote in person, you can register to vote through Election Day at a local voter service and polling center.

Voters will have several opportunities to cast a ballot this year:



March 5 : “Super Tuesday” primary election for president of the United States

: “Super Tuesday” primary election for president of the United States April 2: Municipal elections for the town of Carbondale and town of Basalt

Municipal elections for the town of Carbondale and town of Basalt April 23: Special ballot measure election for the city of Glenwood Springs

Special ballot measure election for the city of Glenwood Springs June 25: Colorado’s statewide primary election, including primaries for Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, Congressional District 3, State Senate District 5, State House District 57, and University of Colorado regents

Colorado’s statewide primary election, including primaries for Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, Congressional District 3, State Senate District 5, State House District 57, and University of Colorado regents November 5: General election for president of the United States, state and congressional representatives, University of Colorado regents and local county commissioners

Candidate Forums

Note: Additional links and information will be added as available. The following information lists upcoming public forums. Recent coverage of past forums is linked under “Additional News Coverage” below.

Basalt Town Council



The Basalt Chamber and the Basalt Regional Library will host a candidate forum at the library on Monday, March 4 ; the event will start with a “meet and greet” at 5 p.m., followed by the official forum at 6 p.m.

; the event will start with a “meet and greet” at 5 p.m., followed by the official forum at 6 p.m. Questions for the candidates can be emailed to director@basaltchamber.org by Feb. 28.

The event will be livestreamed on Grassroots TV.

Carbondale Town Trustees



Local news outlets, including The Sopris Sun and KDNK, will host a candidate forum on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

at 6 p.m. The forum will be broadcast live on KDNK.

What’s On The Ballot

Where you live determines what you’ll see on the ballot this year. There are a number of local, statewide and national races and ballot measures coming up in 2024. We have included some of the key elections for our region below; more information, including ballot measures, will be added throughout the election season.

Basalt Town Council (four-year terms)

Basalt’s municipal election is on April 2.



Mayor (one open seat)

David Knight

Town Council (three open seats)

Hannah Berman Angele Dupre-Butchart Chris Mullen Kaja L. Rumney Richard Stevens Courtney Sheeley Wycoff

Three current councilors will not retain their seats: David Knight (running for mayor instead), Glen Drummond (resigned on Nov. 30) and Elyse Hottel (not running for reelection).

Carbondale Board of Trustees (four-year terms)

Carbondale’s municipal election is on April 2.



Town Trustee (three open seats)

Christina Montemayor Ross Kribbs Susan Rhea Jess Robison April Spaulding Katie Tabor

The outgoing trustees are Marty Silverstein (term-limited), Lani Kitching (term-limited) and Luis Yllanes (not running for reelection).

Glenwood Springs special election

Glenwood Springs’ special election is set for April 23.



The special election will feature one ballot measure: “Keep Glenwood Glenwood,” or ballot question A.

The measure would require a public vote if:

the city wants to annex land the city wants to sell city-owned land the city wants to build housing on city-owned land. It would also require approval from Glenwood’s planning and zoning commission and city council for any development larger than four units.



County Commissioner Elections (four-year terms)

Primaries will take place on June 25. The general election takes place Nov. 5.

Garfield County Commissioner District 3 covers the Western portion of the county, from the Utah state line to just east of Rifle. Commissioner District 2 covers the northeast portion of the county, including Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Canyon, and the portion of the county located in the Flat Tops Wilderness. District 1 covers only the southeast corner, including South Glenwood, Cardiff and the town of Carbondale.

Garfield Board of County Commissioners



District 2

Caleb Waller (R) Perry Will (R) Caitlin Carey (D) Doug Salg (D)

District 3

Mike Samson (R) (incumbent) Steven Arauza (D) Sean Strode (D)

Republican John Martin (District 2), who has held his seat since 1996, will not be running for re-election.

Pitkin Board of County Commissioners



District 4

Jeffrey Woodruff (D)

District 3

Greg Poschman (D) (incumbent)

District 5

Francie Jacober (D) (incumbent)

Steve Child (District 4) is term-limited, and will be retiring from his seat.

Eagle County Commissioner District 3 (in orange) occupies the western part of the county, from Glenwood Canyon and into the Flat Tops Wilderness, down to El Jebel and part of Basalt in the Roaring Fork Valley. District 2 (in blue) covers from the town of Eagle in the West to north of Edwards and Avon at I-70 in the East. District 1 (in purple) includes the towns of Edwards, Avon, and Vail, as well as Vail Pass in the east.

Eagle Board of County Commissioners



District 1

Matt Scherr (D) (incumbent)

District 2

Tom Boyd (D) Geoff Grimmer (D) Sarah Smith-Hynes (D)

Kathy Chandler Henry (District 2) is retiring from her seat.

State and Federal Representatives

Primaries for each political party will take place on June 25; the general election is on Nov. 5.

Congressional District 3 covers about one third of Colorado, stretching from the state line with Utah in the northwest all the way down to Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties in the southeast. It bisects I-70 in Eagle County, after Dotsero.

Congressional District 3



Republicans:

Russ Andrews, Carbondale Joe Granado, Fruita Ron Hanks, Cañon City Jeff Hurd, Grand Junction Curtis McCrackin, Cedaredge Austin O’Connell, Glenwood Springs Stephen Varela, Pueblo

Democrats

Adam Frisch, Aspen State Senate District 5 includes all of Pitkin, Gunnison, and Hinsdale Counties. It also includes the portion of Garfield County along and south of I-70, as well as the Roaring Fork Valley, and the parts of Eagle County within the Roaring Fork Valley. The western parts of Delta and Montrose counties are also within the district's boundaries.



State Senate District 5



Democrats:

Cole Buerger Barbara Bynum

There are currently no Republicans running.

State House District 57 encompasses all of Pitkin and Garfield counties, as well as the southwest portion of Eagle County that includes Dotsero and the Roaring Fork Valley.

State House District 57



Democrats:

Elizabeth Velasco (incumbent)

There are currently no Republicans running.

Additional News Coverage

Note: Links here are compiled from several local and regional news outlets. They are listed within each category from newest to oldest, in order of publication date. This list does not include letters to the editor or opinion coverage. Aspen Public Radio will curate this list throughout the election season; outdated links will be deleted, and new coverage will be added, based on what is most relevant for voters.

Basalt Town Council

Basalt's mayor race uncontested, 6 to run for 3 council seats | Aspen Daily News (Jan. 23, 2024)

Basalt Midland Project Dispute

Holy Moly — Basalt dispute boils down to staple holes | Aspen Daily News (Feb. 10, 2024)

Petition fails to force election on Basalt's Midland project | Aspen Daily News (Feb. 2, 2024)

Carbondale Town Trustees

Links will be added as news coverage occurs.

Garfield County Commissioners

Rifle mayor throws hat into ring for seat on Garfield County Commissioner Board | Post Independent (Feb. 1, 2024)

State Sen. Perry Will won’t run for re-election, instead kicks off county commissioner bid | The Aspen Times (Jan. 26, 2024)

Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson announces reelection campaign | Post Independent (Jan. 19, 2024)

Silt resident announces candidacy for GOP county commission nomination | Post Independent (Jan. 18, 2024)

Glenwood Springs resident to seek Democratic nomination for Garfield County commission seat | Post Independent (Jan. 18, 2024)

Rifle’s Steven Arauza enters race for Garfield County Commissioner in 2024 | Post Independent (Sept. 29, 2023)

New Castle Town Council’s Caitlin Carey announces run for Garfield County Commission | Post Independent (May 21, 2023)

Pitkin County Commissioners

The electoral process begins for 3 PitCo commissioner seats | The Aspen Times (Feb. 11, 2024)

Three PitCo seats on the line in November | Aspen Daily News (Feb. 8, 2024)

Eagle County Commissioners

Eagle County commissioner candidates for 2024 are already raising, spending campaign funds | The Vail Daily (Nov. 5, 2023)

Crowded field for Eagle County commissioner as 3 Democrats jump into 2024 race | The Vail Daily (July 27, 2023)

Congressional District 3

Bereft of Boebert, 3rd Congressional District Republicans chart new path | Colorado Public Radio (Feb. 17, 2024)

Five GOP candidates appear at CD3 forum | The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel (Feb. 13, 2024)

Grand Junction mayor drops out of Democratic primary in 3rd Congressional District, clearing the field for Adam Frisch | The Colorado Sun (Jan. 31, 2024)

State ed board member Stephen Varela announces run for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District | Colorado Newsline (Jan. 11, 2024)

Carbondale’s Andrews aims to capitalize on Boebert departure | Aspen Daily News (Jan. 8, 2024)

‘Pro-Trump Warrior' Ron Hanks jumps in GOP primary in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District | Colorado Politics (Dec. 30, 2023)

Boebert to switch districts for better shot at winning in 2024, decries “Aspen donors” | Aspen Public Radio (Dec. 27, 2023)

State Senate District 5

Senate District 5 Democrats share priorities from affordable housing to mental health | Aspen Public Radio (Feb. 15, 2024)

Glenwood Springs resident Cole Buerger announces run for Colorado’s state Senate | Aspen Public Radio (Aug. 17, 2023)

Additional Coverage

Aspen School District considers another bond measure for November ballot | The Aspen Times (Feb. 22, 2024)

Democratic candidates stress importance of affordable housing, gun restrictions and mental health at Basalt forum | Aspen Public Radio (Feb. 15, 2024)

Our Mission

Aspen Public Radio’s mission is to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.

We’re using our mission statement to guide our election coverage this year, and into the future. We aim to focus on impact and context — showing how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community. And we want to make sure our stories are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.

That’s why we created this election guide, with information on how to vote, details on local forums, and links to coverage from multiple sources, including our own stories. We’ll be updating it throughout the election season.

As we cover this year’s elections, we want to hear from you. Tell us about the issues that you think are most important in the upcoming elections and what kind of stories you’d like to hear by filling out our 2024 Elections Survey.

You can also reach out to us any time, at news@aspenpublicradio.org. We’ll consider your ideas, and possibly use them as a basis for further reporting, as we continue to cover the civic process from Aspen to Parachute.

This guide was last updated on Feb. 22, 2024.