Voters have until July 3 to fix signature issues with their ballot

Even though the primary election is over, election officials say some voters may still need to take action to have their ballots counted.

Some voters will receive notice about issues with the signature on their ballot or identification discrepancies.

Rene Warner, the elections manager for Delta County, urges people to take prompt action if they receive such a notification.

"If you receive a signature deficient letter from us to be sure to turn that in. You have up to eight days after the election to return those and still have your ballot count," she said.

Voters who are notified about an issue with their ballot have until July 3rd to take action and have their ballot cured.

If you receive such a notice, you can text the word Colorado to 28683 (2VOTE).

Click on the link you receive as a reply and follow the instructions.

To use the TXT2Cure system, voters will need their Voter ID number (VID) and an acceptable form of identification. That information is contained in the letter that qualifying voters will receive from their clerk and recorder.

Voters can also cure their ballots online.

