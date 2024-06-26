© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aspen Ideas Fest 2024:
Find the broadcast schedule here.

Voters have until July 3 to fix signature issues with their ballot

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published June 26, 2024 at 11:13 PM MDT
Instructions about signing a mail-in ballot enclosed in a 2024 primary election ballot. Some voters will receive notice that there is an issue with their signature; however, they can still take action and have their ballot counted.
Maeve Conran
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Instructions about signing a mail-in ballot enclosed in a 2024 primary election ballot. Some voters will receive notice that there is an issue with their signature; however, they can still take action and have their ballot counted.

Even though the primary election is over, election officials say some voters may still need to take action to have their ballots counted.

Some voters will receive notice about issues with the signature on their ballot or identification discrepancies.

Rene Warner, the elections manager for Delta County, urges people to take prompt action if they receive such a notification.

"If you receive a signature deficient letter from us to be sure to turn that in. You have up to eight days after the election to return those and still have your ballot count," she said.

Voters who are notified about an issue with their ballot have until July 3rd to take action and have their ballot cured.

If you receive such a notice, you can text the word Colorado to 28683 (2VOTE).

Click on the link you receive as a reply and follow the instructions.

To use the TXT2Cure system, voters will need their Voter ID number (VID) and an acceptable form of identification. That information is contained in the letter that qualifying voters will receive from their clerk and recorder.

Voters can also cure their ballots online.

Copyright 2024 Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.
Tags
Government Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Maeve Conran
Maeve Conran has been working in public and community radio in Colorado for more than 15 years. She served as the news director at KGNU in Boulder/Denver until 2020 and has since been working as the Program Director at Free Speech TV based in Denver, as well as host/producer of the Radio Bookclub podcast and radio show which is a collaboration with the Boulder Bookstore.
See stories by Maeve Conran