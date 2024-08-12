Racking up miles, seeking votes and drinking beer with Adam Frisch

It was standing room only on Saturday, July 27 as Democrat Adam Frisch took center stage at Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia, Colorado.

During his campaign talk, the former Aspen City Councilman noted that he and son Felix have logged their 60,000 mile since narrowly losing to Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2022 election for CD3.

With Boebert leaving CD3 for CD4 on Colorado's Eastern Plains, Frisch hasn't stopped the wheels from rolling over the district that boasts 45 percent unaffiliated voters.

Frisch spoke to a crowd of beer drinkers at the local watering hole about Colorado water, the high price of housing, health care issues and the mental health crisis among agriculture producers. Frisch told KVNF, that he's still seeking votes from 'the pro-normal' electorate.

Frisch was one of the first Democrats to ask for President Joe Biden to step aside. While Frisch did not outright endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, he did praise her for bringing excitement to the party. He said he will support whomever is on the top of the Democratic ticket.

Frisch will face Republican Jeff Hurd from Grand Junction in November.

Copyright 2024 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio