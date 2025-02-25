© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
West Slope residents gather for CD3 town hall without Rep. Jeff Hurd

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM MST
Attendees gather for the CD3 Town Hall meeting without Rep. Jeff Hurd
Emily Hale
/
KVNF
About 400 people packed the sanctuary of the First Congregational Church in Grand Junction this weekend for a Colorado Congressional District Three town hall meeting.

According to one attendee, constituents drove as much as four hours to attend the event, hoping to speak with Representative Jeff Hurd. Organizers say Hurd failed to respond to multiple requests for the meeting. Numerous speakers addressed the audience; one spoke on the importance of standing up despite fear.

Four local Indivisible groups organized the gathering to voice concerns to Rep. Hurd, including concerns about the rising numbers of children in CD3 who will go hungry, the termination of cancer research, and the proposed Republican plan to cut Medicaid, which covers roughly 154,000 people in the district.

Motivated attendees left the meeting chanting “Hurd and Elon Stop the Stealing!”

Lisa Young
Lisa Young is a multimedia journalist living on the Western Slope of Colorado. She currently works as a freelance reporter for KVNF "Mountain Grown Community Radio" in Paonia, Colorado.
