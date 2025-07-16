Pentagon pulls out of Aspen Security Forum

The United States Department of Defense cancelled its attendance at the Aspen Security forum on Monday — the day before the annual conference began.

The New York Times reported that the Pentagon made this decision because “the forum’s values did not align with the Pentagon’s.”

Top Pentagon officials, including Navy secretary John Phelan and Admiral Samuel Paparo, were among the forum’s speakers.

Kingsley Wilson, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement that the “senior representatives of the Department of Defense will no longer be participating in an event that promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country and hatred for the president of the United States."

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also said in a separate statement that the forum “is not in alignment” with the goals of the department of defense.

“The department will remain strong in its focus to increase the lethality of our war fighters, revitalize the warrior ethos and project peace through strength on the world stage,” his statement said.

In its own statement, the Aspen Institute said that “it is unfortunate the Pentagon has chosen not to participate,” but their invitations remain open.

“The Aspen Security Forum remains committed to providing a platform for informed, non-partisan debate about the most important security challenges facing the world,” the organization’s statement said.

For over a decade, both Republican and Democratic administrations have sent speakers to the forum.