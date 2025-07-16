© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Pentagon pulls out of Aspen Security Forum

Aspen Public Radio | By Regan Mertz
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:52 PM MDT
Foreign Affairs editor Daniel Kurtz-Phelan speaks with ONE Campaign leader Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, the Rockefeller Foundation’s Eileen O’Connor, and the International Rescue Committee leader David Miliband at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The panel focused on humanitarian crises and the world’s most vulnerable people.
Chris Council
/
Courtesy of the Aspen Security Forum
Foreign Affairs editor Daniel Kurtz-Phelan speaks with ONE Campaign leader Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, the Rockefeller Foundation's Eileen O'Connor, and the International Rescue Committee leader David Miliband at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The panel focused on humanitarian crises and the world's most vulnerable people.

The United States Department of Defense cancelled its attendance at the Aspen Security forum on Monday — the day before the annual conference began.

The New York Times reported that the Pentagon made this decision because “the forum’s values did not align with the Pentagon’s.”

Top Pentagon officials, including Navy secretary John Phelan and Admiral Samuel Paparo, were among the forum’s speakers.

Kingsley Wilson, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement that the “senior representatives of the Department of Defense will no longer be participating in an event that promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country and hatred for the president of the United States."

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also said in a separate statement that the forum “is not in alignment” with the goals of the department of defense.

“The department will remain strong in its focus to increase the lethality of our war fighters, revitalize the warrior ethos and project peace through strength on the world stage,” his statement said.

In its own statement, the Aspen Institute said that “it is unfortunate the Pentagon has chosen not to participate,” but their invitations remain open.

“The Aspen Security Forum remains committed to providing a platform for informed, non-partisan debate about the most important security challenges facing the world,” the organization’s statement said.

For over a decade, both Republican and Democratic administrations have sent speakers to the forum.

Aspen Public Radio will air several sessions from the forum during the evenings throughout the week.
Regan Mertz
Regan is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Art's & Culture Desk. Regan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. While she had never been to Colorado before moving for the job, Regan has now lived in ten different states due to growing up an Army brat. She considers Missouri home, and before moving West, she lived there and worked at a TV station.
