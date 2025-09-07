© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Sens. Crapo, Risch back bipartisan clean water bill

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 7, 2025 at 11:26 PM MDT
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore.

Idaho's two Republican senators are signing on to a bipartisan bill that would triple the budget of a program to clean up water sources in national forests.

Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch want to expand grants that go to farmers, utilities and cities to rehabilitate these polluted waters.

If passed, it would prioritize projects involving wildfire restoration, drinking water and climate change resiliency.

Under the Headwaters Protection Act, annual grants for the Water Source Protection Program would increase from $10 million to $30 million.

The bill would also establish $30 million in annual funding for the forest service to evaluate watersheds and ensure current management practices don't degrade healthy water sources in the future.

"We must support watershed restoration projects that encourage collaboration in small, rural and disadvantaged communities and Tribes without exerting federal control over private lands," Crapo said in a statement Thursday.

"When managed properly, National Forests can provide the foundation for healthy watersheds, providing clean drinking water and irrigation," said Risch. "The Headwaters Protection Act will allow community, industry, and federal partners to improve and protect critical forest water sources for decades to come."

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Democrats from Colorado, and Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico) co-sponsor the proposal as well.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio

James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
