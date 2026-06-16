Garfield County files injunction against Glenwood Springs over the South Bridge project

Garfield County is filing an injunction against the city of Glenwood Springs over the South Bridge project.

The lawsuit asks the Garfield County District Court to determine whether Glenwood Springs is required to comply with a 1041 land use application for the project, which requires county approval.

It asserts that the city has no legal authority over the portion of the project that crosses Jackson Ranch in unincorporated Garfield County.

Furthermore, the county says that the ranch dedicated a portion of its property to the Aspen Valley Land Trust in a conservation easement and has not consented to the application.

The lawsuit asks for the court to stop any construction within unincorporated Garfield County until it makes a decision, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The city has maintained that it’s only required to file a Location and Extent form — not a 1041. But the county also claims that Glenwood Springs submitted an incomplete Location and Extent application earlier this month.

In a county meeting on Monday, Garfield County Attorney Heather Beattie said the county will send a list of deficiencies to the city later this week.

“We have been in discussions with the city since at least October of 2025 regarding the 1041 application. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to move anywhere on this.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to file the injunction.