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Garfield County files injunction against Glenwood Springs over the South Bridge project

Aspen Public Radio | By Regan Mertz
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:12 PM MDT
Garfield County commissioners have joined other communities around Colorado in declaring the county a “non-sanctuary county.”
Caroline Llanes
/
Aspen Public Radio
Garfield County announced on June 16 that it's filing a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs over its South Bridge project.

Garfield County is filing an injunction against the city of Glenwood Springs over the South Bridge project.

The lawsuit asks the Garfield County District Court to determine whether Glenwood Springs is required to comply with a 1041 land use application for the project, which requires county approval.

It asserts that the city has no legal authority over the portion of the project that crosses Jackson Ranch in unincorporated Garfield County.

Furthermore, the county says that the ranch dedicated a portion of its property to the Aspen Valley Land Trust in a conservation easement and has not consented to the application.

The lawsuit asks for the court to stop any construction within unincorporated Garfield County until it makes a decision, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The city has maintained that it’s only required to file a Location and Extent form — not a 1041. But the county also claims that Glenwood Springs submitted an incomplete Location and Extent application earlier this month.

In a county meeting on Monday, Garfield County Attorney Heather Beattie said the county will send a list of deficiencies to the city later this week.

“We have been in discussions with the city since at least October of 2025 regarding the 1041 application. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to move anywhere on this.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to file the injunction.
Tags
Government Local NewsGarfield CountyCity of Glenwood Springs
Regan Mertz
Regan is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Art's & Culture Desk. Regan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. While she had never been to Colorado before moving for the job, Regan has now lived in ten different states due to growing up an Army brat. She considers Missouri home, and before moving West, she lived there and worked at a TV station.
See stories by Regan Mertz