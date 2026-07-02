Coloradans are marking two civic birthdays this summer

While the United States marks its 250th birthday as a nation, Colorado is celebrating its 150th birthday as a state. Colorado entered the union on Aug. 1, 1876, adding a 38th star to the U.S. flag.

Avery Clifton, Malia Walker and Melodie Miller, student journalists from the Colorado Student News Service, asked people at a Juneteenth event in Denver on June 20 what being an American (and by extension, a Coloradan) means to them on these twin anniversaries.

“The most important part of being in America is the exchange between Africa and here,” said Rosma Oyugi, an American from Kenya, who has lived in the United States for 25 years.

“I’ve learned a lot and changed a lot for the better. Now I have a business life in America. Of course, it is hard, but it is good.”

Colorado Student News Service Bilgun Purevsuren at a Denver Juneteenth event on June 20, 2026.

“We’re a melting pot. I want us to be a melting pot,” said Bilgun Purevsuren, a Denver resident from Mongolia who said he came to the United States in 2002 to pursue the American dream.

“It means never giving up on the dream. It’s not even a place. It’s an idea we have to protect,” said Ryan Landell, who goes by the name “Mr. Bhuetful” (Mr. Beautiful) to promote his clothing line of sweatshirts, beanies and other items.

Colorado Student News Service Jon-Than Fenderson at a Juneteenth celebration in Denver on June 20, 2026.

“It’s free will, the right to vote, coming together and being one as a people. I love being here in Colorado. I love the weather, and I love the scenery,” said Jon-Than Fenderson, who was working as a voter signature gatherer for measures on the November ballot.