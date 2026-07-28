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Rifle, RFTA make moves to support Hogback bus route, but its future remains uncertain

Aspen Public Radio | By Regan Mertz
Published July 28, 2026 at 10:59 PM MDT
A RFTA bus is parked near the Rubey Park Transit Center in downtown Aspen, as a cyclist makes their way by.
Caroline Llanes
/
Aspen Public Radio
A RFTA bus is parked near the Rubey Park Transit Center in downtown Aspen, as a cyclist makes their way by.

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority board recently decided that it would partially fund a three-year plan to continue the Hogback bus route.

Despite this, the future of the route is not guaranteed.

The Hogback route — which serves passengers in Silt and Rifle — will end on Nov. 23 if full funding cannot be found.

The plan will give these municipalities — along with Garfield County — time to work toward a long-term funding solution by supporting the current service for up to three years while the three governments find a dedicated funding source.

At the July 9 board meeting, RFTA CEO Kurt Ravenschlag said the authority needs these governments to decide soon if they are signing on to the plan, because RFTA begins developing its winter bus schedule next month.

“That is the emergent nature of this. That’s why we went from zero to 100 trying to work on this,” he said.

“In September we have to know what we’re including in that winter service plan … Does it include Hogback or does it not include Hogback?”

Also in the three-year plan, RFTA will initially provide the lion’s share of funds to the Hogback route, but it would decrease its funding over time as Rifle and Silt increased their contributions.

Earlier this month Rifle City Councilors also voted to support the plan.

Alicia Gresley is the Rifle city councilor on the RFTA board. She said the three-year plan is a step in the right direction.

“The fact that they’ve made it a top priority to find viable solutions to transit in the whole region — it’s bigger than just funding the Hogback,” she said.

“I do think this is us showing a sign of partnership in good faith that we also want to find a resolution.”

Now that Rifle has approved the plan, RFTA is waiting on Silt and Garfield County to do the same as soon as possible.
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Government HomepageLocal NewsGarfield CountyCity of RifleTown of Silt
Regan Mertz
Regan is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Art's & Culture Desk. Regan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. While she had never been to Colorado before moving for the job, Regan has now lived in ten different states due to growing up an Army brat. She considers Missouri home, and before moving West, she lived there and worked at a TV station.
See stories by Regan Mertz