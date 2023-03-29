Mountain West states’ COVID-19 death rates stand out in new analysis

The national average was 372 deaths from COVID-19 per 100,000 people, according to a study published in The Lancet last week.

Arizona’s rate was 581 deaths per 100,000 people – the highest in the nation. New Mexico had the third-highest rate with 521 deaths per 100,000 people.

The death rates were also well above the national average in the other Mountain West states: Colorado (473 per 100,000), Idaho (469), Utah (467), Nevada (453), Wyoming (422) and Montana (420).

That’s partly because many Mountain West states are “frontier-minded,” said Emma Castro, a researcher at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

“The states were more reticent to use mandates, and felt that it was up to the individual to decide what mitigating measures they wanted to take to protect themselves against COVID,” Castro said.

The study, which assessed pandemic policies and behaviors, shows states that implemented more mask and vaccine mandates had lower infection rates. Moreover, lower COVID death rates were found in states with higher levels of education, lower levels of poverty, and more trust in the federal government and scientific community. Nationwide, Hawaii had the lowest rates at 147 deaths per 100,000, followed by New Hampshire (215) and Maine (281).

Castro noted that states with a larger share of the population identifying as Black, Hispanic, or American Indian and Alaska Native tended to have higher infection rates.

