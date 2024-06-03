APS2024: Psychedelic Teachings on Addiction Recovery

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Psychedelics hold profound potential in the treatment of addiction. By observing how psychedelics work to heal addiction, we can learn more about the nature of addiction and how to improve existing frameworks for better treatment outcomes. In this talk, Jen Bruce will highlight the often-overlooked healing mechanisms of psychedelics and how this translates to a more comprehensive and successful addiction treatment model.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.

