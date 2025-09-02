Aspen Institute Community Programs: Homeland Security in a Changing World: Immigration, Threats, and the Future of US Policy

The story of the Aspen Institute began in 1945, when Chicago businessman Walter Paepcke and his wife, Elizabeth, visited Aspen, Colorado, and were inspired by its natural beauty and potential as a gathering place for artists, academics, leaders, and musicians to explore the deeper values of society and culture. Their vision sparked what became known as the Aspen Idea: the belief that nurturing mind, body, and spirit leads to human flourishing. More than 75 years later, that vision continues through Aspen Community Programs, which offer locals and visitors year-round opportunities for civil dialogue, intellectual exploration, and meaningful connection. Designed for both adults and teens, the programs foster curiosity and conversation around the ideas shaping today’s world. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, Aspen Community Programs provide scholarships and affordable ticketing to ensure broad participation. Whether attending in person, tuning in online, or supporting the scholarship fund, audiences are invited to take part in this ongoing exchange of ideas.