Unbreakable: A Woman’s Guide to Aging with Power

This event was recorded on January 13, 2026 at Paepcke Auditorium, produced by Aspen Institute, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Featuring Dr. Vonda Wright, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, author, and internationally recognized expert on women’s musculoskeletal health and active aging, in conversation with Melony Lewis, co-founder and general partner of Canyon Echo Capital and Aspen Institute Trustee. Dr. Wright explores how women’s bodies change with age and how science-backed strategies around movement, strength, and mindset can help us thrive in our 40s, 50s, and beyond. Drawing from decades of clinical experience and research, Dr. Wright addresses the unique orthopedic and performance needs of women as they age, including how hormonal shifts affect joint health, bone density, posture, and injury risk. She offers evidence-based guidance on how to stay strong, mobile, and resilient—supporting long-term health and quality of life at any age. Presented as part of the Advancing Women’s Health Series.

Dr. Vonda Wright is a pioneering orthopedic sports surgeon, researcher, an expert in human performance, longevity, and an authority in women’s health. Widely recognized for her innovative thought leadership, she is committed to redefining aging globally. Dr Wright is a frequent media and conference expert, and her science-based approach is changing the lives of millions in mid-life. Dr Wright’s compelling messages and no-nonsense delivery not only informs but inspires action, encouraging athletes and active people of all ages and skill levels to reclaim their health and thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Wright was trained at the prestigious Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, served as an academic surgeon, team doctor and Medical Director of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex at the University of Pittsburgh for 20 years and currently practices in Lake Nona Florida where she is the founder and CEO of Precision Longevity. Her latest book, UNBREAKABLE, was released in August of 2025.

Melony Lewis is Co-Founder and General Partner of Canyon Echo Capital, a world-positive, multi asset class investment firm. In addition, she heads their family foundation, focusing on environmental protection, education, human rights and equality, mental health, and the arts.

Melony is actively engaged with numerous social service organizations within her local community and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Currently, she is Co-President of the Aspen Art Museum, a trustee of the Aspen Community Foundation and Aspen Country Day School. Her passion for documentary film as a medium for transformative change has also been realized through her work as an Executive Producer of myriad films. In this arena, she is a partner of Gamechanger Films, Louverture and Impact Partners. As a partner of Bridge Builders Collaborative, she invests in creating mindfulness and wellness solutions through technology.

Prior to working in the investment and non-profit sectors, Melony worked as a medical sales recruiter and director of an organization focused on mental health and well-being. She received her BA from The University of California, Santa Barbara. Melony lives in Aspen with her husband and their two sons and loves spending time with them in the mountains.