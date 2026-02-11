Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Sharon Harper

This event was recorded January 13, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Sharon Harper is a lens-based artist. Her work is in collections at the Museum of Modern Art New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Denver Art Museum, among others. She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, and residency fellowships that include Yaddo, the Headlands Center for the Arts, the MacDowell Colony, and the Ucross Foundation. Her monograph, From Above and Below, was published by Radius Books. She is a professor of Visual Art at Harvard University.

The Visiting Artists program is a core part of the Anderson Ranch Arts Center experience, welcoming contemporary artists across disciplines to work on campus through residencies and special projects. Artists receive dedicated time, space, and technical support to develop new work and advance their practice. Visiting artists engage with students and residents through studio visits, critiques, and public lectures, creating a meaningful exchange that enriches the Ranch community and the broader public. Learn more.

