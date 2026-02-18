Aspen Institute Community Programs: The Female Brain and the Future of Alzheimer’s Prevention

This event was recorded on February 3, 2026 at Paepcke Auditorium, as part of the Advancing Women’s Health Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Featuring Dr. Roberta Brinton, neuroscientist and director of the Center for Innovation in Brain Science at the University of Arizona, in conversation with Soledad Hurst, philanthropist and former on-air reporter/anchor for Bloomberg TV. Women make up nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases, but the reason why has only recently begun to emerge in the scientific literature. In this conversation, Dr. Brinton explores the connection between menopause and the increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease in women, revealing how hormonal shifts during midlife can trigger early changes in brain energy and structure. She shares the latest breakthroughs in hormone therapy, including how timely intervention may reduce long-term cognitive risk, as well as emerging therapeutics aimed at preventing or even reversing early-stage neurodegeneration. Backed by decades of research into the aging female brain, Dr. Brinton offers science-based strategies to help women protect cognitive function and build lasting brain resilience.

Dr. Roberta Diaz Brinton is the director of the UA Center for Innovation in Brain Science at the University of Arizona Health Sciences. Dr. Brinton is a leading neuroscientist in the field of Alzheimer’s, the aging female brain and regenerative therapeutics. Dr. Brinton has received numerous awards and recognition for her research and STEM education initiatives. Notably, she recently was honored as Woman of the Year by Los Angeles magazine for her translational research that is creating innovative therapies to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease.

She was included in U.S. News & World Report’s 2005 “Ten Best Minds” list, received the 2006 Society for Neuroscience Science Educator of the Year, and was awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, the 2010 Presidential Citizens Medal, presented by President Barack Obama, for her work in promoting careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among minority students.

Soledad Hurst is a philanthropist who lives full-time in Aspen. A graduate of the Yale Law School, with a psychology degree from University of Oregon (Summa Cum Laude), Hurst started her career as a corporate lawyer in New York City at Davis Polk & Wardwell. She shifted to investment banking at Allen & Company and ultimately became an on-air television reporter/anchor covering the NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange for Bloomberg Television. Soledad has served on the boards of numerous organizations, including The Children’s Hospital of Colorado, American Hospital of Paris Foundation, FINCA International, Roundabout Theater, Theatre Aspen, Meridian International, Summit 54 and Aspen Country Day School, among others. Soledad is also a member of the Yale Law School Fund Board.

