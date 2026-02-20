Explore Books: Cathy O'Connell on Steep and Deep

This event was recorded on February 19, 2026 at Explore Books, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Local author, Catherine O’Connell, talks about her latest book, Steep and Deep. In this second book of the Aspen Mystery series, ski patroller Greta Westerlind searches for answers after her dog unearths the severed hand of a missing friend during avalanche training.

Booklist calls Steep and Deep a riveting and suspenseful read with a memorable cast of characters, startling twists, a brave, smart, feisty heroine, and an unexpected ending.

