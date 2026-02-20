Explore Books, a favorite destination for visitors and locals alike, has been an institution in the Aspen community for nearly 50 years. More than a bookstore, Explore is an intellectual gathering place that embodies the Aspen spirit - where books, ideas, and the free-flowing conversation they initiate are part of the environment. Explore Books is owned by a non-profit organization in the Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations in 30 states committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Part of their mission is to serve the Aspen community by hosting free literary events with local and visiting authors, educational events and workshops with a variety of speakers, round table discussions, and other programming with thought leaders of the day. Learn more at Explore Books.
Explore Books: Cathy O'Connell on Steep and Deep
This event was recorded on February 19, 2026 at Explore Books, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Local author, Catherine O’Connell, talks about her latest book, Steep and Deep. In this second book of the Aspen Mystery series, ski patroller Greta Westerlind searches for answers after her dog unearths the severed hand of a missing friend during avalanche training.
Booklist calls Steep and Deep a riveting and suspenseful read with a memorable cast of characters, startling twists, a brave, smart, feisty heroine, and an unexpected ending.