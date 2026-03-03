Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Critic Lecture with Myra Greene

This event was recorded February 25, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Myra Greene currently resides in Atlanta, GA where she is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Art & Visual Culture at Spelman College. Greene utilizes both the media of photography and fiber to explore representations of race and the body. At the center of her practice is a consideration of how our understanding of color is completely dependent on context – materially, culturally, and historically. Recent exhibitions include New Myths, at the JK Randle Center in Lagos, Nigeria, Nineteenth-Century Photography Now at the Getty Center in Los Angles and her solo exhibition Kept, at Patron Gallery in Chicago.

Named the 2021 Georgia State Fellow from South Arts, Greene’s work is in the permanent collection of The High Museum in Atlanta, the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago, Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, the Princeton University Art Museum and the Studio Museum in Harlem and The Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Myra Greene’s work has been featured in national exhibitions in galleries and museums including The New York Public Library, Duke Center for Documentary Studies, Williams College Museum of Art, Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, and Sculpture Center in New York City. Myra Greene was born in New York City and received her B.F.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and her M.F.A. in photography from the University of New Mexico.

Myragreene.com

