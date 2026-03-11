© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Diana Heise

Published March 11, 2026 at 8:11 PM MDT

Diana Heise is a socially engaged research-based artist working at the intersections of performance, eco-feminism and experimental lens-based image practices, committed to aesthetic pursuits that cultivate awareness, resilience and attuned regeneration. Heise is a recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship in the Creative and Performing Arts, a Performance Art Fund Grant from the Franklin Furnace Inc. as well as a Presidential Fellowship at the American University in Cairo. Her work has been exhibited in galleries and festivals internationally, including the Brooklyn Museum, Governor’s Island, Kemper Museum, and the Institut Français de Maurice. Her films have screened at venues globally, including the New York Underground Film Festival, Ethnografilm Paris Film Festival, High Falls Film Festival, and Black Maria Film Festival. She has participated in artist residencies such as the Kala Art Institute, Vermont Studio Center, the Visual Art Center of New Jersey, and the Wassaic Project. Heise has spoken about her work at venues such as the Parsons School of Art and Design, Stanford University and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Learn more.
