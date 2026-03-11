Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Torbjörn Vejvi

This event was recorded March 3, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Torbjörn Vejvi (b. 1972), raised on a self-sufficient farm in Southern Sweden, brings a tactile sensibility to his sculptural practice, obliquely shaped by a childhood of raising sheep and weaving. Over the past decade, he’s shifted from abstract sculpture to functional, hand-turned wooden lamps and candleholders; as with his sculptural practice, he transforms everyday materials through meticulous craftsmanship and vibrant color. Learn more.