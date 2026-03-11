Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.
Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Torbjörn Vejvi
This event was recorded March 3, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Torbjörn Vejvi (b. 1972), raised on a self-sufficient farm in Southern Sweden, brings a tactile sensibility to his sculptural practice, obliquely shaped by a childhood of raising sheep and weaving. Over the past decade, he’s shifted from abstract sculpture to functional, hand-turned wooden lamps and candleholders; as with his sculptural practice, he transforms everyday materials through meticulous craftsmanship and vibrant color. Learn more.