© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Torbjörn Vejvi

Aspen Public Radio
Published March 4, 2026 at 8:07 PM MST

This event was recorded March 3, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Torbjörn Vejvi (b. 1972), raised on a self-sufficient farm in Southern Sweden, brings a tactile sensibility to his sculptural practice, obliquely shaped by a childhood of raising sheep and weaving. Over the past decade, he’s shifted from abstract sculpture to functional, hand-turned wooden lamps and candleholders; as with his sculptural practice, he transforms everyday materials through meticulous craftsmanship and vibrant color. Learn more.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures