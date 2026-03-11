Aspen Center for Physics: Live Fast, Die Young: The Meteoric Rise of Giant Galaxies with Rachel Bezanson

This event was recorded on March 4, 2026 at Flug Forum, produced by Aspen Center for Physics, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Galaxies are complex collections of stars, gas, and dark matter. The largest galaxies host many of the Universe’s stars and harbor the most extreme supermassive black holes. Today these massive galaxies are ancient relics – they stopped forming stars long ago and shine with a dim, reddish glow. For decades, astronomers assumed these giants formed slowly over billions of years, but until recently, we did not have the tools to directly observe their adolescence. In its first few years of operation, the James Webb Space Telescope has revolutionized our view of the early Universe, peering deeper into cosmic history than ever before. And what it revealed shocked us: massive galaxies that were already complete less than 4-5 hundred million years after the Big Bang. It’s not just that they formed early – they lived fast and died young. Even more puzzling: there are far too many of them. Our best theoretical models struggle to explain how the early Universe built so many giants so quickly, or why they stopped forming stars and retired so early. In this talk Bezanson describes how her team is hunting down these cosmic overachievers and what their existence means for our understanding of how the Universe evolved.

About Rachel Bezanson

Rachel Bezanson is an observational astronomer who uses ground- and space-based telescopes to study the formation and evolution of massive galaxies across cosmic time. She is co-Principal Investigator of the JWST UNCOVER Treasury program. Bezanson earned her BA in Astrophysics from Barnard College, her PhD in Astronomy from Yale University, and was a Hubble Fellow at Steward Observatory and a Russell Fellow at Princeton University. She joined the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh in 2017, where she is a Cottrell Scholar and recipient of a National Science Foundation CAREER award. Originally from Jamestown, Colorado, she is always happy for an excuse to return to the mountains.