Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) is a nonprofit environmental science education organization. Since 1968, ACES has inspired a life-long commitment to the earth by providing innovative and immersive programming for all ages. With three locations: Hallam Lake, Rock Bottom Ranch, and Catto Center at Toklat, programs focus on ecological literacy, regenerative agriculture, forest and ecosystem health, land restoration, and environmental leadership. Learn more at aspennature.org.

Wild Perspectives: Science on Skis: Traversing the Juneau Ice Field

Published March 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM MST

This event was recorded on March 3, 2026 at The Collective Snowmass, produced by ACES, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

About the Presentation

Science on Skis: Traversing the Juneau Icefield is about Izzo’s experience as a student with the Juneau Icefield Research Program (JIRP). Since 1946, JIRP has facilitated two months of immersive, hands-on glaciology research across the Icefield. Izzo shares about glaciological field methods, camp life and logistics, and hopefully answer the question: “Why study glaciers in a warming climate?”

About the Speaker

Izzo Steenrod is a Naturalist with ACES and lives at Toklat in the Castle Creek Valley. She studied geology at Colorado College and finds endless inspiration in the outdoors. Her passions for skiing, outdoor educatio
