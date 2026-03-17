English In Action is a nonprofit organization based in the Roaring Fork Valley of western Colorado dedicated to helping immigrants learn English and develop the skills they need to pursue their dreams, bridging cultural divides and offering opportunities to celebrate and learn about our diverse community. At English In Action, it is believed that storytelling has the power to create a more connected community by fostering greater respect and understanding based on shared human experiences. In November 2017, English In Action debuted a live storytelling event called Immigrant Voices. Six immigrant community members—four of whom were our students— were coached by Alya Howe of Writ Large in the art of storytelling in front of a live audience. The series continues to this day. Learn more at englishinaction.org.
English In Action: Immigrant Voices 2026
This event was recorded on March 12, 2026 at TACAW, produced by English In Action, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
We all have tales of love, loss, and family, no matter where we come from originally. In November 2017, English In Action debuted a live storytelling event called Immigrant Voices. Six immigrant community members—four of whom were our students— were coached by Alya Howe of Writ Large in the art of storytelling in front of a live audience.
Year after year, English In Action’s Immigrant Voices event bridges cultural divides by bringing people together to honor our differences and highlight our shared human experiences.