English In Action: Immigrant Voices 2026

This event was recorded on March 12, 2026 at TACAW, produced by English In Action, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

We all have tales of love, loss, and family, no matter where we come from originally. In November 2017, English In Action debuted a live storytelling event called Immigrant Voices. Six immigrant community members—four of whom were our students— were coached by Alya Howe of Writ Large in the art of storytelling in front of a live audience.

Year after year, English In Action’s Immigrant Voices event bridges cultural divides by bringing people together to honor our differences and highlight our shared human experiences.

