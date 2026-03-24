Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Ana Maria Hernando

This event was recorded March 17, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Ana María Hernando, from Argentina (b. 1959, Buenos Aires), is a Colorado-based multidisciplinary artist whose work focuses on the feminine, using empathy to make the invisible visible, and to question our preconceptions of the other and each other, including nature and the earth, their worth, and value. In her installations, Ana María uses textiles in abundance, and sometimes includes the work of women from around Latin America and beyond, from embroideries of cloistered nuns in Buenos Aires, to mountains of tulle, to the weavings and wares of Peruvian women from the Andes. She has a BFA from California College of the Arts, Oakland, and studied at the Museum School, Boston, Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes Pueyrredón, Buenos Aires, and has a BS from the National School of Early Education Eccleston in Buenos Aires.

Ana was the 2020 Prix Henry Clews in Sculpture awarded by La Napoule Art Foundation, with a one-year residency and solo major show at their Château in France. Other solo exhibitions include Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Oklahoma Contemporary, CU Art Museum with a catalogue, Marfa Contemporary, Denver Botanic Gardens, BmoCA and Robischon Gallery in Denver.

In January 2024, her solo show To Let the Sky Know / Dejar que el cielo sepa, opened at Madison Square Park in New York with an exhibition catalogue, inaugurating the 20th anniversary of the MSP Conservancy’s public art program. A portion of this show later traveled to Aspen, where it was shown in My Longing Doesn’t Quiet / Mi añoranza no se calla along with new sculptural work at the Rubey Park Transit Center and Sister Cities Plaza through the City of Aspen and the Red Bricks Center for the Arts. It has now traveled to two other public spaces in Denver.

Ana represented Colorado in 2024 Women to Watch exhibition at the National Museum of Women in the Arts with Nadar en el diluvio de aguas caldas / To Swim in the Deluge of Warm Waters, which is now part of the museum’s permanent collection. She is a 2023 Joan Mitchell Fellow and was a 2021-2023 RedLine Resource Artist. She is featured in the documentary Time and Other Materials by Amie Knox and Chad Herschberger, premiering in Denver in May of 2025. Ana is working towards an extensive solo show for MCA Denver and another for the Fine Arts Center in Colorado Springs, CO, both opening in the Spring of 2026. Learn more about Ana’s work.

