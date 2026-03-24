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Explore Books
Explore Books, a favorite destination for visitors and locals alike, has been an institution in the Aspen community for nearly 50 years. More than a bookstore, Explore is an intellectual gathering place that embodies the Aspen spirit - where books, ideas, and the free-flowing conversation they initiate are part of the environment. Explore Books is owned by a non-profit organization in the Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations in 30 states committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Part of their mission is to serve the Aspen community by hosting free literary events with local and visiting authors, educational events and workshops with a variety of speakers, round table discussions, and other programming with thought leaders of the day. Learn more at Explore Books.

Explore Booksellers: Lindsay Branhan on Heartwood

Aspen Public Radio
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:36 PM MDT

This event was recorded on March 17, 2026 at Explore Books, presented by Explore Books and Environment Colorado, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in for an invigorating conversation about the healing and wholeness of trees with environmental psychologist and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Dr Lindsay Branham, artist Laura Betti, and Aspen City Councilmember John Doyle to celebrate the publication of Lindsay’s book: Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees. Laura Betti creates large-scale, freehand pen-and-ink typographic drawings. Her most recent work, Human//Nature, features lines from Heartwood. John Doyle is a longtime local, an environmentalist and a wood sculptor. Come for a lively exploration on how forests are our guides back into interconnection with the Earth.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures