Explore Booksellers: Lindsay Branhan on Heartwood

This event was recorded on March 17, 2026 at Explore Books, presented by Explore Books and Environment Colorado, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in for an invigorating conversation about the healing and wholeness of trees with environmental psychologist and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Dr Lindsay Branham, artist Laura Betti, and Aspen City Councilmember John Doyle to celebrate the publication of Lindsay’s book: Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees. Laura Betti creates large-scale, freehand pen-and-ink typographic drawings. Her most recent work, Human//Nature, features lines from Heartwood. John Doyle is a longtime local, an environmentalist and a wood sculptor. Come for a lively exploration on how forests are our guides back into interconnection with the Earth.